Dita Von Teese Joined The Cast Of 50’s Film “Don’t Worry, Darling”

Cast and crew on the set of Don’t Worry, Darling are taking all kinds of Covid precautions because they want to finally finish this movie – and we can’t WAIT to see it. It’s a psychological thriller about a restless 1950’s housewife (played by Florence Pugh from Little Women) living in a midcentury modern housing development in the California desert. She notices strange things happening in her community and her husband (Harry Styles with a vintage haircut) is hiding a big secret. Chris Pine is also costarring with Olivia Wilde, who is directing. (Good for her!) Any movie set in the 1950’s should also feature Dita Von Teese – above, she and Olivia are on the set enjoying their vintage wardrobes and hair.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

