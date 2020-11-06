Halston Makes A Comeback With Ewan Mcgregor

If he were still alive, designer Halston would be THRILLED by the fact that handsome Ewan McGregor is playing him in the 5 episode Netflix biography Simply Halston. The production just started up again in New York after Covid issues and it’s a fascinating story. Young Halston was a hatmaker in 1961 when he made the pink hat Jackie Kennedy wore at her husband’s inauguration. When the 60’s started to loosen up, hats went OUT, and Halston started designing clothes- offering us a peek into the fashion world at that time. By the 70’s, he was a huge success and adored by celebrities such as Liza Minnelli, Liz Taylor, Lauren Bacall and Bianca Jagger, with plenty of partying at Studio 54. Halston’s life story is described as “a cautionary tale of fame, drugs, and sex” so you know there’s a lesson to be learned…

