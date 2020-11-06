Don’t Miss Nicole Kidman’s The Undoing

We read a few meh reviews on Nicole Kidman’s HBO drama The Undoing so we were REALLY surprised when the first episode pulled us right IN. LOVED it. Better than Big Little Lies. We went back to look at the reviews again and were not surprised to see they were written by men. Maybe this is a story women appreciate more, but we can really identify with Nicole’s New York character and can hardly WAIT for next installment. Hugh Grant plays her questionable husband, who seemed so cool in the beginning. Every week opens with a woozy verson of the old song Dream a Little Dream of Me and it turns out, Nicole is doing the singing in this theme song. Makes sense, Nicole did sing in Moulin Rouge…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results