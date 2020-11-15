Gossip Girl: Second Time Around

Another day, another reboot. Gossip Girl is making a comeback and the only familiar voice will be Kristen Bell, the original narrator. See the new cast, above. (Wonder how long it will take before Covid shuts down production) The HBO Max show still follows the complicated lives of a bunch of privileged upper east side teens in New York. The original show ran from 2007 to 2012 and Blake Lively was the breakout star. This time around producers promise it’s updated – more gays and non-whites in the cast…

