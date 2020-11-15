Kelly Osbourne Continues Search For The Right Guy

Kelly Osbourne is thoroughly enjoying her 85 pound weight loss thanks to her gastric sleeve surgery two years ago. It’s been a tough year for socializing if you’re single, and Kelly admits she used a celebrity dating app- but she found it “too incestuous.” Despite the pandemic she was seen out with TikTok star Griffin Johnson a few months ago, but tonight she had a date with a mystery guy at Craig’s restaurant.The only clues to this guy’s identity are the distinctive tattoos on his hands – looks like “love” and “hate” on his knuckles. Seems like her type…

