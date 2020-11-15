Salman Khan’s Radhe will be his darkest cop film to date

While Chulbul Pandey in the Dabanng series has a lot to smile, laugh and prank about, in Radhe, Salman plays a very serious cop. We will seldom see him smile or joke around, and he will not sing songs either.

Says director Prabhudeva, “It had to be a different cop from the one that Salman Sir plays in Dabangg. Otherwise Radhe would look like just an extension of Dabangg. We’ve made sure this cop is different, more serious.”

Apparently, Radhe is a tribute to Amitabh Bachchan’s cop act in Zanjeer? “Not in any direct way. But yes, both Inspector Vijay and Inspector no-nonsense. They take their duty very seriously and they don’t spare criminals,” says Prabhu.

