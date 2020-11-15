Pratik Gandhi’s next titled Ravan Leela directed by Hardik Gajjar to release in 2020

Pen Studios is known for producing relatable high-concept films such as Kahaani, Helicopter Eela, Namaste England and The Accidental Prime Minister. Touted to be a strong content driven entertainer the makers have announced their next Ravan Leela starring Pratik Gandhi in the lead role, who is also known for this remarkable performance in Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story.
Ravan Leela is helmed by Hardik Gajjar films and written by Shreyes Anil Lowlekar. Known for producing meaningful cinema, Dr. Jayantilal Gada shares, "The film has a very unusual take and it has turned out extremely well. It's a strong content driven film with melodious music and very good performances, which has always been the focus of Pen Studios. We are extremely excited with the outcome."
