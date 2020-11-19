The Equalizer Is Now A Woman

Here’s a reboot we might even watch. Queen Latifah and Chris Noth are back on the streets filming The Equalizer in New York. They’ve been shut down since March due to Covid. Latifah (real name Dana Owens) is both starring and executive producing. She plays Robyn McCall, a retired ex CIA agent (spy) who seems troubled by some past mis-deeds, and eases her conscience by helping people who have nowhere to turn to get justice. She has the connections and experience. (A man played the lead, Robert McCall, in the original successful series in the 80’s.) Having a female lead makes the whole premise more interesting, and Latifah makes it seem more fun. Above, Chris Noth plays her old friend and confidant.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results