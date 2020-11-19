Guess The Identity Of This Anonymous Supermodel

It used to be IMPOSSIBLE for a well known supermodel to walk down the street in Brooklyn unmolested. Truck drivers would catcall out their windows and construction workers would yowl from their rooftop perches. Guys walking down the street would try to strike up a conversation, and teenage girls would beg for an autograph. How times have changed. The simple addition of a mask and a dressed-down appearance can give a famous face anonymity. The only thing giving away the identity of this beauty is perhaps her eyebrows. If you haven’t guessed who it is: it’s Bella Hadid with no frills…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results