Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen to debut with short film Suttabaazi; trailer out now

Sushmita Sen's elder daughter Renee Sen will be soon making her screen debut with a short film titled Suttabaazi. The trailer of the short was released today coinciding with Sushmiat Sen's birthday. Renee looks bold and confident in the one minute long trailer.
Suttabaazi is directed by Kabeer Khurana and produced by Simran Lakhanpal, Ramneek Sawhney, Pankaj Rungta. The film will be released in December 2020.
