Kiku Sharda stands tall in support of Kavita Kaushik on Bigg Boss 14

Recently, on Bigg Boss 14, the argument between Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan turned physical after she shoved him away for being too close to her. The actress was supported by Bigg Boss who said that her move was justified since Eijaz Khan was invading her personal space. Along with a lot of support from her friends in the industry, Kavita has also received a lot of backlashes. Kiku Sharda, her costar from FIR has come out in support of her.

Sharing a video, he said, “Meri bahut lambi journey rahi hai Kavita ke saath, humne FIR show saath mein kiya tha 8 saal ke liye hume yeh show ek doosre ke saath kiya tha. She’s definitely one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever met. Jitni woh pyaari hain, utni hi strong bhi hain.” This video was shared on Kavita’s social media handle with the caption, “Bhagvad Gita mai likha hai ki jab sach ladta hai toh akela hee ladta hai Aur jeet hamesha sach ki hee hoti hai Judiye KK ke sath iss ladai mai aur apna pyar & support dijiye votes ke roop mai @kikusharda ki toh baat maan hee leni chahiye ???? thank you sir for your amazing words ????”

Take a look at his video.

A post shared by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik)

