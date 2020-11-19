Malaika Arora looks majestic in ethnic fusion Tarun Tahiliani ensemble

Actress Malaika Arora is making heads turn in her latest look. In Diwali themed fashion shoot, the actress opted for an ethnic fusion Tarun Tahiliani ensemble that truly made her look majestic.
For the festive shoot, the actress wore a pleated drape with a gold embellished jacket from the renowned designer. Adding to the traditional vibe, she wore a statement necklace with bangles and matha pathi and rings from Abhilasha Pret Jewelry, Apala by Sumit and Amama. She paired the outfit with golden heels.
