Nushrratt Bharuccha slays in checkered separates, stuns with her unique sense of style

Nushrratt Bharuccha has been giving the audience some major fashion goals with her glamorous looks. From sizzling in a chiffon black and pink block saree to a floral printed co-ord piece, her looks have hit the bull's eye with the viewers. This time, the Bollywood Diva raised the temperature with her recent social media post, where she dons upon a two-piece checkered outfit, and looks every bit of a diva.

The outfit is paired with a pair of white tie-up heels, which seems to compliment her look wonderfully. With a half-up half-down bun and warm makeup hues, her overall look surely checks out every box. Sharing a carousel of pictures, she writes, "This outfit "checks" out, doesn't it? ????????"

After stunning the audience with her first-ever 'Haryanvi' look in Chhalaang opposite Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt will be next seen in Hurdang opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Verma.

