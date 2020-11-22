Delilah Belle Hamlin: I Was Born With These Lips!

Model Delilah Belle Hamlin, 22, seems to have inherited her mother Lisa Rinna’s addiction to lip fillers. Delilah posted this photo of herself on Instagram, but she vehemently denies having any lip enhancement and insists her lips are natural. She says she knows how to pose to make her lips look bigger. We fear that she and her sister Amelia have grown up watching their mother pump up up the volume for so long, that they think it’s a necessity for success in Hollywood.

Photo: Instagram

