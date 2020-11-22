Mona Singh reveals she froze her eggs five years; says she is in no hurry to have a baby

Actress Mona Singh, who got married to Shyam Gopalan last year, said that she is in no hurry to have a baby. The actress said that she had got her eggs frozen five years ago when she was 34.

Mona Singh, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming web series Black Widow, told in an interview with a leading daily that she is now free as she froze her eggs years ago. She said that she now wants to chill with her husband and travel the world with him. Mona said that she has never travelled with her husband and is looking forward to it. Talking about kids, she said that she loves them but is not mentally prepared to have one right now, but will definitely think about it in the future.

Talking about the process of freezing eggs, Mona said that she had to take a break from work as the process involves a lot of mood swings. She visited a gynaecologist along with her mother and the whole process took about five months.

Mona Singh made her screen debut in the year 2003 with the popular TV show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi. She will next be seen in the ZEE5 series Black Widow. She is also a part of Aamir Khan's next film Laal Singh Chaddha.

