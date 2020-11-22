Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik confesses about her differences with husband Abhinav Shukla; Salman Khan asks her play individually

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were the highlight of the show in the past week. The husband-wife had several arguments over the week and Salman Khan brought up this issue during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

On Saturday's episode, Salman Khan pulled up Abhinav Shukla and exposed his strategy to appear innocent in everyone's eyes to save himself from nomination. Salman also told Abhinav that he does not have any opinion and so no lover snsd haters.

Salman asked Abhinav to not beg for votes in Rubina's name as it does not make them look good. He also assured Rubina's fans will save her. Abhinav did not initially agree with Salmna and placed his points but eventually understood the host's argument.

Later on during the episode, a caller suggested that Rubina should stand for herself even if it did not align with her husband. Salman too agreed with the caller. Talking about the same, Rubina said that she has differences with Abhinav but she said that whatever she does is because of the respect she has for their personal relationship. She said that she had snapped at him an hour ago but also felt bad about it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv)

Responding to Rubina, Salman suggested that she place her views respectfully and play the game skilfully and individually. He also joked that between the husband and wife it is only the latter who wins.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli says Rubina Dilaik is dominating her husband Abhinav Shukla; Rahul Vaidya agrees

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results