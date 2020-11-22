Suhana Khan shares a stunning mirror selfie sporting her infectious smile

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan made her Instagram account public, the youngster has been often sharing pictures of herself especially during the lockdown. On Saturday, Suhana shared a stunning mirror selfie.
In the picture, Suhana sported her infectious smile. She is seen dressed in smart casuals and has her hair combed neatly and has gone for a minimalist makeup look. "Yawn", she captioned the picture on her Instagram stories.
Suhana Khan has not yet made her big screen debut. However, she enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 1.3 million people following her.
Meanwhile, Suhana Khan recently returned to Mumbai from Dubai after attending the recently concluded Indian Premier League with her family.
