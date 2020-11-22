Suhana Khan shares a stunning mirror selfie sporting her infectious smile

November 22, 2020 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan made her Instagram account public, the youngster has been often sharing pictures of herself especially during the lockdown. On Saturday, Suhana shared a stunning mirror selfie.

Suhana Khan shares a stunning mirror selfie sporting her infectious smile

In the picture, Suhana sported her infectious smile. She is seen dressed in smart casuals and has her hair combed neatly and has gone for a minimalist makeup look. "Yawn", she captioned the picture on her Instagram stories.

Suhana Khan shares a stunning mirror selfie sporting her infectious smile

Suhana Khan has not yet made her big screen debut. However, she enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 1.3 million people following her.

A few days back, Suhana Khan had shared two selfies. Dressed in a black zipper, she was sporting a minimal makeup look. "I kinda look like a grown up, no? (sic)," she captioned the post which caught the attention of her followers. Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda agreed with Suhana and commented , "Yes, stop growing.". To which Suhana replied, "Hehe okie."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan recently returned to Mumbai from Dubai after attending the recently concluded Indian Premier League with her family.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan wishes her bestie Aryan Khan on his 23rd birthday with a sweet photo

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *