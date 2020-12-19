Britney Spears: Please Ditch The Toxic Eyeliner!

She keeps TRYING, but Britney Spears, 39, cannot compete with her boyfriend Sam Asghari’s extraordinary -and flattering- Instagram posts. Sam must have professional photoshoots every week because his social media is loaded with self promoting- and sexy -pics of his muscles and handsome face in beautiful lighting. Britney’s pics are limited to selfies taken at unflattering angles. Brit recently made a fuss over her new “haircut” -“In with the old – out with the new!” she declared. Actually it looks like she had her old long hair extensions removed and is giving her scalp a break. Her hair does look better, but what we’d like to see her remove is that black makeup around her eyes.

Photo: Instagram

