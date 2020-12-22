Snl’s New Joe Biden Rocks

SNL did the right thing when they replaced Joe Biden impersonator Jim Carrey with Alex Moffat. Carrey had been appearing on the show all this season as Biden and stopped after he was elected. Carrey’s portrayal of Biden was rather unnerving and borderline creepy. Jim Carrey tends of overdo it and he turned low-key Biden into a seething madman. Series regular Moffat (last seen as Eric Trump) looks and sounds a lot more like Biden to start with, and he gently made fun of the new President without insulting him. He entered his scene with his booted foot and a cane and when he saw the camera he ditched the cane and turned a somersault to prove his virility. Looks like Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris character will obviously be the one in charge – she smoothly hustled “Biden” away to get the Covid vaccine.

