Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Is A Dead Ringer For His Dad

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena is using his pandemic time to build up his physique. Joseph, 23, graduated from Pepperdine University with a business degree, but he’s been spending most of his time working out. Occasionally he posts photos of himself in the same bodybuilding poses his father made famous, and he is starting to look more and more like him. Joseph is the result of Arnold’s famous affair with his housekeeper Mildred Baena. When he was 8 years old, little Joe started to resemble his father SO much that Maria confronted Arnold, the truth came out, and their marriage fell apart. Of all his kids, Joseph is the only one to follow in his father’s footsteps…

