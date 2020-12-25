Fka Twigs Didn’t Want To Ruin Shia Labeouf’s Career!

Wow – it turns out Shia LaBeouf could have avoided all this career damage created by FKA Twigs’ sexual battery lawsuit. Before anything became public, Twigs attempted to settle the lawsuit quietly because she DIDN’T WANT TO RUIN HIS CAREER. All she asked of Shia was that he make a donation to a domestic violence victims charity, and seek psychological treatment so he wouldn’t harm any more women. He did NOT agree, so the suit was revealed and he lost his coveted role in Olivia Wilde’s new thriller Don’t Worry Darling. Shia had already clashed with the cast and crew, and Olivia promptly replaced him with Harry Styles. Career prospects are now dim. Shia’s new lawyer worked for OJ Simpson and she is playing up Shia’s “honesty” in admitting to abuse and alcoholism. But of course, alcoholism is no excuse for violence.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA Shia at The Peanut Butter Falcon premier

