Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar look like royalty in ivory outfits in the first pictures from their nikaah ceremony

Actress Gauahar Khan and musician Ismail Darbar's son Zaid Darbar have tied the knot. After a week full of festivities, the couple held their nikaah ceremony on December 25, 2020.

For the wedding, the couple matched in ivory-coloured outfits. Gauahar looked ethereal in an embroidered sharara suit whereas Zaid matched in a sherwani. Gauahar shared pictures from the ceremony on Instagram and captioned them, "QUBOOL HAI."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbarstopped by to pose for the paparazzi. They were joined by Gauahar's mother Farzana and her sister Nigaar Khan.

Earlier this month, Gauahar Khan unveiled her wedding invitation card and it had their caricature as it perfectly portrayed their bond which is filled with love, quirkiness, and fun, embodying their journey towards their marriage in such a heart touching yet amusing form.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

ALSO READ: Gauahar Khan shares pictures and videos of her pre-wedding functions with Zaid Darbar

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results