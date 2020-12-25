Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar look like royalty in ivory outfits in the first pictures from their nikaah ceremony

Actress Gauahar Khan and musician Ismail Darbar's son Zaid Darbar have tied the knot. After a week full of festivities, the couple held their nikaah ceremony on December 25, 2020.
For the wedding, the couple matched in ivory-coloured outfits. Gauahar looked ethereal in an embroidered sharara suit whereas Zaid matched in a sherwani. Gauahar shared pictures from the ceremony on Instagram and captioned them, "QUBOOL HAI."
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbarstopped by to pose for the paparazzi. They were joined by Gauahar's mother Farzana and her sister Nigaar Khan.
