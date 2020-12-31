Jersey Shore’s Pauly D: Total Makeover …Or Just A Dye Job?

Jersey Shore’s Pauly D has a whole new look, so naturally The Sun tabloid called in a plastic surgeon to figure out what he might have had done to change his face. Often women change their hair color or cut to distract attention when they have had plastic surgery. So it’s interesting that Pauly just grew a beard and dyed his hair blond before showing off his new look. The cosmetic surgeon decided that Pauly must have had an eyelift and fillers, along with “abdominal etching” on his abs (not shown here.) The Jersey Shore gang LOVES spending their money on cosmetic procedures – the girls have had a lot done, and Ronnie had lipo on his six-pack abs via The Doctors show also.

Photo: Instagram

