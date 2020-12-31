Maria Sharapova And Elvis

December 29, 2020 Janet Charlton Hollywood Gossip 0

Tennis champ Maria Sharapova, 33, got engaged this week to British businessman Alexander Gilkes, who has ties to the royal family. But the real news here is the fact that she posed for photos with OUR Bedlington Terrier Elvis! Maria loves the business world herself and she was promoting her wearable designer weights (on her wrists) and candy line Sugarpova, with photos taken at our house. She is 6’2” and quite beautiful – Elvis was enchanted…

Photo: Instagram

