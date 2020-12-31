Arjun Kapoor shares rare childhood photo with Anshula Kapoor, pens a loving birthday note 

Actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor is celebrating her birthday, today. As wishes are pouring in on her special day, Arjun penned a special note along with a throwback picture.

Sharing a childhood picture, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday @anshulakapoor. This year has been different to say the least but I’m happy to know that u fought & continue to fight to come out soaring learning & adapting to the new you. I wish pray hope that u find all the happiness in this world & keep smiling cause that’s what keeps me smiling… love you!"

Anshula Kapoor responded to the post by saying, "Love you bhai ❤️❤️❤️ thank you for giving me the strength to keep going."

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor recently was filming a movie with Rakul Preet Singh. The film also stars John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in a special appearance. He also wrapped up a schedule of Bhoot Police which stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam.

