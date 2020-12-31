Beau Arbaaz Khan surprises Giorgia Andriani in Dubai

Giorgia Andriani is on her way to win all hearts in Bollywood with her looks and killer moves! Recently, Giorgia was seen in a hot pastel Bikini on the beaches of Dubai. With her stunning figure and beautiful face, Giorgia has surely been giving major fitness goals.

The actress was recently in the news for the ongoing project that she is shooting in Dubai. The Instagram queen kept all her fans known with the amazing photos and videos of Dubai she put on her feed. Saddened with her absence in the festive season, Arbaaz Khan too flew to Dubai just to surprise Giorgia on Christmas!

Andriani looks more than happy by the touching effort made by her beau. The two are planning to celebrate New Year’s together on the beautiful beaches of Dubai.

On the work front, Giorgia will be seen in Welcome to Bajrangpur alongside Shreyas Talpade, and Sridevi Bungalow, her Bollywood debut film. Also, her recent music album ‘Roop Tera Mastana’ with Mika Singh was also quite enjoyed.

Also Read: Giorgia Andriani turns up the heat as she poses in a pastel bikini

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results