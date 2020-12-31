Disha Patani goes paddle boarding, recreates the iconic Aquaman pose in a neon bikini

Disha Patani has been raising temperatures in the winters of 2020 with her bikini-clad picture. The actress happens to be one of the few ones to practice boxing and MMA, needless to say, she’s also one of the fittest actresses of her time. Keeping everyone in awe of her fashion choices and aesthetic Instagram posts, Disha Patani has managed to woo us all once again.

The actress is a fan of superheroes just like her alleged beau Tiger Shroff and her recent Instagram post is all about embracing the inner nerd. Dressed in a neon yellow bikini, Disha Patani is seen posing on a surfboard in the middle of the ocean with a staff in her hand as she recreated the iconic Aquaman pose. Getting ready for paddle boarding, she captioned the picture as, “Aquaman feels”.

Take a look at it, right here.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Malang and will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Ek Villain 2.

