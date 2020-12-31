Farah Khan shares a 22-year-old picture featuring major Bollywood celebrities and reveals the story behind it

On Tuesday, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan shared the perfect Bollywood throwback picture from the 90s. The picture which features a teenage Kareena Kapoor as well was clicked much before she made her debut in Bollywood.

The picture also features Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Tabu among others. Along with the photo, Farah also revealed the story behind the picture. “This is a throwback ka throwback photo!! I think it was post filmfare awards 1998. @iamsrk n @therealkarismakapoor had won for #diltohpaagalhai .. @tabutiful n i had won for #viraasat. @kareenakapoorkhan wasn’t even in the movies as yet.. @karanjohar n me as usual were doing filmy poses,” she wrote.

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her acting debut two year after this picture was clicked with the film Refugee opposite Abhishek Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Farah Khan has joined hands with filmmaker Rohit Shetty for her next venture. Talking to a news agency about the collaborating, Farah had said that they are making a really big, massive Bollywood musical. She said that it is a remake and that they have almost wrapped up the script.

