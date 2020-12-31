Pooja Hegde wraps the year with work as she shoots for Radhe Shyam

Pooja Hegde has been making headlines across the country for the line-up of major films the actress has in her bag currently. With 2020 coming to a hectic end, the talented actress seems quite happy to be wrapping the year with work.

Pooja took to her social media to share a photo of her getting ready for the shoot of her Pan-India film, Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas. She is seen happily smiling while getting her hair done for the shoot as she captioned the photo, "For one last time in 2020.. ???? #radheshyam" while also tagging her hairstylist.

The actress had been shooting all of December for two of her upcoming films, Radhe Shyam and Most Eligible Bachelor in Hyderabad after completing the first schedule of Cirkus with Ranveer Singh at the end of November. She will ring in the new year with work, shooting for Radhe Shyam as the hard-working star has a jam-packed schedule and no time to catch a breath till March next year.

