Tracee Ellis Ross Has An Outfit For Every New Year’s Eve Mood

Whatever your plans — or lack of plans — are for New Year’s Eve, Tracee Ellis Ross has an outfit to inspire your style choice for the evening. The black-ish star has become known for her refreshing and playful fashion sense, and Ross’ recent Instagram post show just the latest in a series of memorable looks this year.

On Tuesday, Ross posted a slideshow of outfit photos from her couch. If you’re looking to get dressed up on New Year’s Eve, follow Ross’ lead and wear a sparkly sequin dress. For something more low-key but still festive, pick a silky, pajama-like matching set or jumpsuit. For peak comfort, why not opt for the trendy no-pants ensemble? Ross did her version of the look with a relaxed white button-up shirt. Did we mention that it’s perfect for Zoom parties?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

While we’ve been in the same pair of sweatpants since lockdown orders began, a quick scroll through Ross’ feed shows that the actress has been incorporating all of this year’s best trends into her wardrobe. She’s mastered everything from elevated loungewear to monochromatic suits. Not to mention her gorgeous Emmy Awards red carpet gown that came with a matching face mask.

If you’re thinking your New Year’s Eve will prioritize coziness, look no further than Ross’ styled sweatsuit ensemble. In September, the actress paired a baby blue PANGAIA sweatsuit with an unexpected shoe choice — heels. The Bottega Veneta braided Lido sandals that were everywhere this year, combined with her chunky gold hoops and bold lip color, take the look from couch chic to couch chic.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

Refuse to let 2020 keep you from going full glam? When Ross was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, she wore a head-to-toe golden gown complete with a plunging halter top and a tiered skirt that would set the perfect tone for the new year. “How fun to get dressed up!” Ross captioned her Instagram post showing off her look. “Can’t say I miss the frenetic energy of the red carpet or wearing high heels, but boy do I miss a pretty dress!” Huge same. But this year, with crowded parties not being a thing, you can skip the heels if you want and keep the best part, the dress.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

Another Ross-approved fit is a pairing of a bold suit and chunky sneakers. It appears as though she wore it out to run some errands, but this vibrant look could not be a more perfect, mood-boosting choice for New Year’s Eve. And forget matching your shoes and your purse. In 2020, it’s all about matching your mask and shoes. Ross’ sneakers, by Pyer Moss, are completely in step with her ribbed, yellow velvet mask from Lele Sadoughi. To make it more casual, take a page from Ross’ style book and cuff the sleeves and pants.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

Speaking of suits, there is more than one way to wear this look. Take the oversized, menswear-inspired suit that Ross wore back in April (and also included in the IG post this week). Keep the rest of the look simple by tying back your hair in a slick, low bun and cozy up on the couch. As Ross makes clear, shoes are optional.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

An upside to this strange year is that the dress code can be whatever we want it to be. And, thanks to Ross, we have no shortage of NYE fashion inspiration.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results