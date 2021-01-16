J.Lo Wore The North Face Jacket

Even during the pandemic Jennifer Lopez has maintained her impeccable sense of style. The 51-year-old’s sartorial genius was proven supreme on Monday, when she posted a slideshow on Instagram with the caption, “How last week started ➡️ how it’s going this week.” The first photo showed Lopez balancing on a paddleboard wearing a green one-piece swimsuit. In the second one, a selfie, she’s bundled up in a puffer coat from the highly anticipated The North Face x Gucci collaboration.

Lopez’s coat, an oversized puffer with an equally roomy hood and a floral pattern, has been making the rounds among celebrities this week. On Monday, photos showing Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith posing for Elle while wearing pieces from the upcoming collaboration, circulated. In one shot, she was shown wearing the same floral puffer, cinched at the waist with an oversized belt. With it, she wore a maxi dress in the same floral pattern and slingback pumps from the collaboration.

Rapper A$AP Rocky was also recently spotted wearing a North Face x Gucci puffer, though it wasn’t of the floral variety. Instead, it was brown and featured the Italian house’s signature GG monogram.

With the online release of the collaboration nearing — if you live near a Gucci Pin pop-up shop, some of which are located in Brooklyn, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, you can set up an appointment to shop now (though, according to the credits in Elle, Lopez’s jacket will set you back $2,500) — The North Face and Gucci are busy getting fans of both brands excited to shop. That is, by ensuring that all of the biggest celebrities are wearing pieces from it.

