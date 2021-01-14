Best Top-Rated Air Purifiers

Air purifiers have quickly become one of the top-purchased home items over the past few years. And for good reason: according to The Home Air Quality Guides, these devices are designed to keep pollutants and allergens out of our lungs by removing them from the air through varying types of filtration systems (HEPA, carbon, ionic, or ultraviolet). Along with specialty sunscreens that double as beauty staples and fancy water-filter devices, air purifiers can also match function with fashion — making them the ideal dual-purpose home purchase. In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, HEPA air purifiers in particular have been cited by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an effective way of augmenting air quality in small, shared spaces.

If clean homes are happy homes, then a stylish air purifier can turn any living space into a blissful oasis. Because the quality-enhancing gadget won't only rid your rooms of airborne toxins, it will also look damn good while getting that job done. Each of the purifiers we popped into our curated product list doubles seamlessly as a chic decor piece, no matter your home's size or style.

Ahead, everything from smooth portable options for freshening up WFH desks to sleek models with colorful filter sleeves for brightening up bedrooms and large modern designs that make subtle living-room statements.

Coway Airmega Air Purifier

Designed specifically for middle-sized living spaces, this crisp-white purifier with an advanced multi-stage filtration system and pollution sensor is the ideal accent to tuck beside a couch or chair.

Coway Airmega 200M Air Purifier with True HEPA and Smart Mode, $, available at Bed Bath & Beyond

Alen Flex Air Purifier

This Amazon Choice purifier is meant for large rooms up to 700 sqft, has a 4.7 out of 5-star rating with over 1,800 reviews, and is currently on sale for 30% off.

Alen FLEX Air Purifier, H13 True HEPA for Large Rooms, $, available at Amazon

Crane True HEPA Air Purifier with UVC Light

Keep your house feeling — and smelling — fresh with the Crane True HEPA Air Purifier. It removes airborne allergens and helps neutralize odors from food, pets, and garbage in rooms up to 300 square feet.

Crane True HEPA Air Purifier with UVC Light, $, available at Bed Bath & Beyond

Homedics TotalClean 4-in-1 Air Purifier

This stylish option features a HEPA-type filtration system to help you and your family enjoy cleaner air

while removing up to 99% of airborne allergens as small as 0.3 microns. The device also captures and removes pollen, dust, smoke, pet dander, mold spores, and germs for less irritation for all that extra time you're spending indoors these days.

HoMedics TotalClean 4-in-1 Air Purifier, $, available at Amazon

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP04 Purifying Heater + Fan

We pretty much love all things Dyson, and the covetable brand's air filtration options are no exception. Simultaneously purify and heat your whole room with the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool purifying heater/fan which automatically senses pollution, captures teeny tiny pollutants, and projects purified and heated air back into your space.

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool™ HP04 Purifying Heater + Fan, $, available at Dyson

Winix Plasma Wave 5500-2 True HEPA Air Purifier

This unit is best used for medium-to-large living spaces, kitchens or bedrooms and is designed to capture dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, mold spores, volatile organic compounds, and household odors.

Winix Plasma Wave 5500-2 True HEPA Air Purifier, $, available at Walmart

