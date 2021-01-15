Jim Parsons’ Dogs Are More Than Just Pets

Who can resist a guy who REALLY loves his dog? The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons posted these photos he took of his Maltese Stevie napping in several locations in his office, just waiting to be noticed. Interesting that the death of his previous dog led to Parsons leaving The Big Bang Theory after 12 successful seasons. After the 14 year old dog was put to sleep, Jim realized that his life was speeding by and it was time to stop and look around. That’s what pushed him to leave the series and try something else. Not long after, Stevie came along.

