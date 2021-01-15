Another Reason To Get That Covid Vaccine Shot As Soon As Possible!

Never thought we’d live to see the day when Hollywood Boulevard is deserted. Last year at this time it was alive with shoppers, skateboarders, giddy tourists, and nightclub kids. Not to mention the people dressed up like Batman, Superman, Cher, or Johnny Depp the pirate, eager to pose for a photo with you. Traffic was always in gridlock thanks to tourist busses, cruising lowriders, and sightseers. Now Hollywood Blvd looks like the aftermath of chemical warfare. Shops and restaurants that survived demonstrations and looting, were ordered closed by the government during Covid and boarded up. Hopefully this memorable street will return better than ever – and so will we.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results