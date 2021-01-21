Machine Gun Kelly Is Getting A Grip

Come to think of it, there’s another hot n’ heavy couple we haven’t seen together for a few weeks. Last summer, Machine Gun Kelly’s romance with then-married Megan Fox put him on the map. Suddenly Kelly became paparazzi bait for the first time and his music career has expanded accordingly. But the infamous couple has been absent from Hollywood and social media since before Christmas. What’s up? Kelly, who admits he has struggled with Adderall addiction and anxiety, says he’s been having “personal problems” and is now in therapy. He credits Megan for being his rock through it all. Certainly this pink outfit is enough to cheer anybody up…

