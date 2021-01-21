Helena Bonham Carter’s Eccentricity Is Her Charm

We met Helena Bonham Carter (she’s currently starring as Princess Margaret in The Crown) years ago on the red carpet at the Oscars – it appeared to be her first time there and she was alone and confused -asking which way she should be walking. She was also a bit insecure about her Vivienne Westwood outfit which was QUITE unique and adorable. We liked her immediately. Since then, this eccentric actress has become a National Treasure in the UK. She and Tim Burton ended their long romance in 2014 and she has found a new love. He’s Rye Dag Holmboe, 33, a Norwegian art critic and writer and he’s 21 years younger than Helena. They may not SEEM to be the ideal couple on paper, but they’ve been spending many happy hours in museums together for the past two years…

