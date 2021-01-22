Undercover Model On The Subway

You never know who’s going to sit next to you on the subway to Brooklyn. In this case, it’s a successful model in a colorful outfit slumped next to the exit. (We like that she’s obediently wearing her mask.) Lourdes Leon’s new ad campaign for Stella McCartney x Adidas just came out and she looks much different in the ad photos with all those braids. Her mother Madonna is only 5’2” (she claims 5’4,” but we’ve seen her close up) but lucky Lourdes got a little height from her 6’2” father Carlos, and she’s 5’7”.

Top Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Bottom Photo: Stella McCartney x Adidas

