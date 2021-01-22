Dave Chappelle Surprised By Quarantine In Texas

What’s going on in Austin, Texas? They seem to have very little fear or respect for Covid 19, because nightlife continues to thrive. Dave Chappelle, who was so successful on Saturday Night Live recently, started a series of shows there but he only got thru the first. Then he was diagnosed with Covid. (Everyone in the front row at the first show must be taking their temperatures right now.) Dave will be in Austin’s version of quarantine for however long it takes to return to the stage.

Photo: NBC

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results