You Can Bet Your Life Jay Leno Is Coming Back

Driving around town in his immaculate vintage cars is just not enough for Jay Leno. He’s a little bored. Yes, he has his car series Jay Leno’s Garage, but it’s just not enough. He left The Tonight Show in 2014 and misses telling jokes on TV. SOMEBODY came up with the idea of Jay hosting a revival of Groucho Marx’s You Bet Your Life – a 50’s quiz show – and this could be the answer. Just like Groucho, the main part of the show will be Jay joking around while interviewing the assorted contestants. Jay loves to talk to regular people and draw humor out of them. (His man-in-the-street interviews were always fun.) Contestants appear in female and female pairs and answer questions to win money. Watch for it next fall.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results