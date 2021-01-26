Paris Fashion Week: More Skirts For Men

It’s men’s Fashion Week in Paris again and we wonder how the usually extravagant shows are being put together, considering the fact that last time we heard, Paris was in lockdown with a curfew. But the show must go on, and at first glance we thought this was a female model – but it’s not. Lots of skirts for men on the runways this year. Many are described as “cargo skirts” to up the masculinity factor. This outfit is by Reese Cooper could go either way and it works with sneakers. Most of his clothes have that distinctive little clip on the chest- but what could it be used for?

