Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal Wedding: The newlyweds share happy moment with Rohit Dhawan and Jaanvi Desai 

Actor Varun Dhawan and his longtime love Natasha Dalal tied the knot on January 24, 2021, at the Mansion House in Alibaug. The couple has been in a relationship since college days and before the actor made his way to the film industry. Though they did not make any official announcement ahead of the wedding, they ensured it was a private affair. Around 50 guests were invited for the pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies.

Now, more unseen pictures have surfaced online from the wedding ceremony. A beautiful moment was captured between Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal with Varun's brother Rohit Dhawan and Jaanvi Desai during the wedding time.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

Shashank Khaitan posted a series of pictures on his Instagram stories where he was seen posing with Varun Dhawan ahead of the wedding.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

Here are some unseen moments from Natasha Dalal's mehendi ceremony.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

Here are the newlyweds striking a pose with their guests at the after-party

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

Post the ceremony, Varun Dhawan, shared wedding, Mehendi, and Haldi ceremony pictures on his social media platforms. They were reportedly going to get married in 2020. But, due to the pandemic, they had to postpone their plans. Their roka ceremony took place in February, last year.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, today, returned to Mumbai from Alibaug.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Wedding: The couple's roka ceremony took place in February 2020

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results