K-pop Band Seventeen: Dressed Like Hip Businessmen

Hard times for K-pop boy band Seventeen. They hoped to make a splash on their first trip to the USA, but the pandemic barred them from live performances. Luckily they landed a spot on The Kelly Clarkson Show to show their talent. Ironically the band has only 13 members- they are divided into three “units”: the hip hop unit, the vocal unit, and the performance unit. They are said to be more involved in the actual songwriting and choreography than other boy bands – most are in their early 20’s. Thom Browne decked them out expensively for the Clarkson show – some of the clothes look a little too serious for this group, but they are cute…

