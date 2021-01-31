Gavin Rossdale Has A New Dog In His Life

Women come and go, but Gavin Rossdale, 55, never lets go of the dogs he loves. Ever since he was a young popstar, Rossdale has had at least one dog that he took everywhere. In fact, there are more paparazzi photos of Gavin kissing dogs than kissing women! He’s had some free time between girlfriends, so Gavin acquired a pandemic puppy named Daisy (on leash) – she looks like a toy poodle. Gavin’s senior dog Chewy is following behind as they walk to the park – he’s so well behaved he doesn’t need a leash. Women interested in dating the Bush singer must love dogs too…

