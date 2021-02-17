Who Feels Worse: Brian Austin Green Or Jason Sudeikis?

It’s NOT easy to decide which jilted man is more distraught since his woman very publicly left him for another guy: Jason Sudeikis or Brian Austin Green. Besides probably being heartbroken, both Brian and Jason have had to endure their exes praising their new mates to the skies! Certainly Brian flinched when his ex Megan Fox described her new love Machine Gun Kelly as an “achingly beautiful boy” and went on to says he was “unusually handsome, ethereal, dangerous, and a creative genius.” She rated Kelly’s SNL appearance as “The best performance that show has ever seen.” Director Olivia Wilde cannot stop raving about HER new leading man Harry Styles, either – she’s astonished by his lack of sexism and praised him for his lack of ego in playing a supporting role in a female led film. She said “He blew us away with his talent and warmth.” Both women seem to be revealing what was LACKING in their previous partners. Ouch, that must hurt.

