Marilyn Manson’s Wife Is Also A Mystery

This is a photo of the woman that we recently discovered is married to Marilyn Manson. They had a FaceTime wedding last year during the pandemic and Nicolas Cage was the only online guest. Lindsay Usich has been described as a tattoo artist, a photographer, and an artist – she’s 36 and has an equally attractive twin sister. Since the abuse scandal broke, she and Manson have been hiding out at his LA home which now has 24 hour security guards. (Marilyn is described as paranoid.) EVERYONE is wondering what IS the story with Lindsay – is SHE being abused or tormented by Marilyn and keeping it to herself? Evan Rachel Wood accused Lindsay of trying to blackmail her last December with embarrassing photos taken when she was underage with Marilyn, and she filed a police report. Looks like Lindsay can take care of herself…

