Brad Pitt: In No Hurry To Act Again

Brad Pitt obviously MEANT it when he said he would be doing fewer movies and concentrating on other things – like producing. He has a ton of movie and TV production projects, but only two movies in his future. One of them is Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, set in 1920’s Hollywood. Margot Robbie plays Clara Bow, and Tobey Maguire is set to play Irving Thalberg. Brad plays a character based on John Gilbert, who is trying to adjust as movies evolve from silent to sound. Brad obviously hasn’t started filming because his hair is long and pulled into a little pony tail. John Gilbert had slick Valentino hair. Above, Brad picked up some equipment in Beverly Hills and loaded it into his car.

