Golden Globes Vip Gift Bags: Not So Fancy This Year

Things will be different at the Golden Globes this year and that includes the legendary gifting suites. During the week before the event, VIP gifting suites are generally set up in various hotels near Beverly Hills. Nominees and celebrities involved in the award show are invited to claim gift bags full of products and gift certificates. The bags might contain tickets for a Hawaiian vacation, certificates for massages, rejuvenation procedures and botox treatments, skincare treatments, expensive perfume and wine, small kitchen appliances, designer leather goods and sunglasses, a cashmere throw, even cannabis products. But this year is not the same- VIP’s are invited to pull up in front of places like the Luxe Hotel on Sunset and someone wearing a mask and gloves will hand them a bag, but the gifts are not as extravagant – most likely popcorn, fancy masks, candy, cosmetic samples, kitchen tools, etc. Big companies that donate prefer a PERSONAL connection with the celebrities…maybe next year…

Photo: Luxe Hotel

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results