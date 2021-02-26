Fashion Face-off: Alia Bhatt or Nushrratt Bharuccha – who donned all-white look better?

Comfort and fashion go hand-in-hand and styling up the outfits that turns out to be fashion statement. Well, that’s something every one wish for. Recently, we spotted two beauties Alia Bhatt and Nushrratt Bharuccha pulling off the similar outfits, so let us see who according to you aced the look perfectly.

This week brought so much joy to the very stunning Alia Bhatt as her film Gangubai Kathawadi’s teaser launched on the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday. For this double celebration, Alia Bhatt was spotted at Bhansali’s residence where she was seen donning a white one shoulder top which had a bow at waist side that she paired it with a white wide-leg pants and neon heels. The Raazi actress was looking absolutely phenomenal. She kept her makeup subtle with lashed up eyes and nude lips and opted for a sleek ponytail and accessorised the look with a pair of hoop earrings. She never misses any chance to set a strong style statement.

Nushrratt Bharucchawho was last seen in Chhalaang alongside Rajkummar Rao, was snapped by the paparazzi at the airport. She was all set to fly to Jaipur for an event. Her airport look was kind of similar to Alia’s look. Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures in which she was dressed in a ‘one shoulder sash top’ and snow flow pants from AMRTA’s latest collection. She finished this look by pairing it off with white earrings and beige stilettos. She kept her hair all open and straight with bronze base and nude lips and she looked absolutely dreamy.

Let us know who according to you looked best in whites?

