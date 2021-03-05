Nobody Walks In Platforms Better Than Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga might have walked out of her Rome hotel unrecognized if it weren’t for those astonishingly high platform shoes. It’s amazing that she isn’t hanging on to anyone or anything with those bumpy streets. Mariah Carey always needs several men to help her walk when she wears similar shoes. Gaga is In Italy filming her scandalous Gucci movie – it’s based on a book titled The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. Gaga stars as Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, grandson of the Gucci founder. Patrizia was tried and convicted of arranging the bloody assassination of her husband in 1995. Note that Gaga’s not wearing a single piece of Gucci – even her handbag is Valentino.

