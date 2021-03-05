Javed Akhtar confirms that he wants to make a film based on Rakhi Sawant

On Friday we woke up to what seemed like another tall claim by the delusional Rakhi Sawant. This time she said the renowned writer Javed Akhtar wanted to make a film on her life.

I decided to check on Ms Sawant’s seemingly far-fetched claim with Javed Saab.

To my surprise it turned out to be true!

Says Javed Saab, “No, she is right. I think some four or five years back we were on the same flight and she told me about her childhood and I did tell her that someday I would like to write a script based on her life.”

Well it seems for once this lady from cuckoo land was not day-dreaming. Rakhi has been in the news for her antics on Bigg Boss. If Javed Saab indeed writes a script on her life, we must have Farhan Akhtar directing the film. Of course Rakhi will play herself. No other actress deserves that honour.

