Javed Akhtar confirms that he wants to make a film based on Rakhi Sawant

On Friday we woke up to what seemed like another tall claim by the delusional Rakhi Sawant. This time she said the renowned writer Javed Akhtar wanted to make a film on her life.
I decided to check on Ms Sawant’s seemingly far-fetched claim with Javed Saab.
To my surprise it turned out to be true!
Says Javed Saab, “No, she is right. I think some four or five years back we were on the same flight and she told me about her childhood and I did tell her that someday I would like to write a script based on her life.”
Also Read: Rakhi Sawant and brother Rakesh Sawant accused of fraud, FIR filed in Delhi
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply